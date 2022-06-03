S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.20% Higher at 20790.73 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 42.15 points or 0.20% this week to 20790.73

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 690.92 points or 3.44% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Largest three week percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 11, 2022

--Today it is down 241.08 points or 1.15%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 5.87% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 5.87% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.54% from its 52-week low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Rose 3.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.87% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.54% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 432.11 points or 2.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

