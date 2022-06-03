Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.20% Higher at 20790.73 -- Data Talk

06/03/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 42.15 points or 0.20% this week to 20790.73


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 690.92 points or 3.44% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Largest three week percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 11, 2022

--Today it is down 241.08 points or 1.15%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 5.87% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 5.87% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.54% from its 52-week low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Rose 3.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.87% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.54% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 432.11 points or 2.04%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1740ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:45pADRs End Lower, Legend Biotech, Immunocore Trade Actively
DJ
05:41pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.20% Higher at 20790.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.75% Lower at 111102.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.38% Lower at 50689.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.04% Lower at 91775.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.65% to 94.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:15pFood deliverer Delivery Hero drops out of Germany's blue chip index
RE
04:51pTSX gives back much of weekly gain on Fed rate hike jitters
RE
04:49pGlobal stock markets fall, U.S. yields rise after strong employment data
RE
04:49pTSX gives back much of weekly gain on Fed rate hike jitters
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St ends down with strong jobs data keeping the pressure on for rat..
2Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
3Analyst recommendations: Micron, Microsoft, Snowflake, Solaredge, Veeva..
4Micron gets rare 'underweight' rating as PC demand slows
5Exclusive - Tesla's Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut ..

HOT NEWS