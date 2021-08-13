S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.21% Higher at 20518.07 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 42.65 points or 0.21% this week to 20518.07

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 532.53 points or 2.66% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 11, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 2.53 points or 0.01%

--Third highest close in history

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 35.94 points or 0.17% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 0.17% from its record close of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.17% from its 52-week high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 31.69% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 24.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.17% from its 2021 closing high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021

--Up 18.35% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 3084.71 points or 17.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1726ET