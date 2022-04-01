S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.24% Lower at 21952.95 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 52.99 points or 0.24% this week to 21952.95

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 18, 2022

--Snaps a five week winning streak

--Today it is up 62.79 points or 0.29%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 0.61% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 0.61% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 15.60% from its 52-week low of 18990.32 hit Thursday, April 1, 2021

--Rose 15.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.61% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.86% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 730.11 points or 3.44%

