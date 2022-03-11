S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.28% Higher at 21461.83 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 59.40 points or 0.28% this week to 21461.83

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 453.63 points or 2.16% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 11, 2022

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 119.87 points or 0.56%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 1.41% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 1.41% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 15.21% from its 52-week low of 18628.29 hit Wednesday, March 24, 2021

--Rose 13.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.66% from its 2022 closing high of 21604.19 hit Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022

--Up 4.47% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.59%

--Year-to-date it is up 238.99 points or 1.13%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 1742ET