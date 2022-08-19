S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.34% Lower at 20111.38 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 68.43 points or 0.34% this week to 20111.38

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 153.99 points or 0.76%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 8.95% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 8.95% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.72% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.95% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.72% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 1111.46 points or 5.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

