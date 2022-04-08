S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.36% Lower at 21874.35 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 78.60 points or 0.36% this week to 21874.35

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 18, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 131.59 points or 0.60% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 25, 2022

--Today it is up 39.46 points or 0.18%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 85.75 points or 0.39% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 0.96% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 0.96% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 14.94% from its 52-week low of 19031.64 hit Thursday, April 22, 2021

--Rose 13.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.96% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.48% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 651.51 points or 3.07%

