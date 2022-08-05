S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.37% Lower at 19620.13 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 72.79 points or 0.37% this week to 19620.13

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is up 43.09 points or 0.22%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 114.80 points or 0.59% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 11.17% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.17% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.04% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.17% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.04% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1602.71 points or 7.55%

