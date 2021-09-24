S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.43% Lower at 20402.66 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 87.70 points or 0.43% this week to 20402.66

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 418.77 points or 2.01% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 29, 2021

--Today it is down 59.27 points or 0.29%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 2.01% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Off 2.01% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 30.95% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct 30, 2020

--Rose 27.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.01% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 17.68% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 2969.30 points or 17.03%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

