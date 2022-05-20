S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.49% Higher at 20197.61 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 97.80 points or 0.49% this week to 20197.61

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Snaps a seven week losing streak

--Today it is up 15.69 points or 0.08%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 96.23 points or 0.48% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 8.56% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.56% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.43% from its 52-week low of 19527.30 hit Friday, May 21, 2021

--Rose 3.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.56% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.53% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.72%

--Year-to-date it is down 1025.23 points or 4.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

05-20-22 1737ET