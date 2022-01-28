S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.58% Higher at 20741.75 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 120.36 points or 0.58% this week to 20741.75

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 197.64 points or 0.96%

--Largest one day point gain since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 4.72% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Off 4.72% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 19.64% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 19.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.69% from its 2022 closing high of 21537.45 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 0.96% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 481.09 points or 2.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-22 1737ET