S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.62% Lower at 20633.28 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 128.72 points or 0.62% this week to 20633.28

--Down for six consecutive weeks

--Down 1372.66 points or 6.24% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 17, 2020

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 10, 2014, when the market fell for six straight weeks

--Today it is down 62.89 points or 0.30%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 551.67 points or 2.60% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 6.58% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Off 6.58% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.98% from its 52-week low of 19107.77 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 5.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.58% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.43% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 589.56 points or 2.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1737ET