Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.62% Lower at 20633.28 -- Data Talk

05/06/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 128.72 points or 0.62% this week to 20633.28


--Down for six consecutive weeks

--Down 1372.66 points or 6.24% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 17, 2020

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 10, 2014, when the market fell for six straight weeks

--Today it is down 62.89 points or 0.30%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 551.67 points or 2.60% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 6.58% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Off 6.58% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.98% from its 52-week low of 19107.77 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 5.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.58% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.43% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 589.56 points or 2.78%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1737ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.52% to 96.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.62% Lower at 20633.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.54% Lower at 105134.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.65% Lower at 49541.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.98% Lower at 86507.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pADRs End Lower; Autohome, InterContinental Hotels Group Trade Actively
DJ
05:02pTSX falls for 6th straight week as bond yields climb
RE
05:01pTSX falls for 6th straight week as bond yields climb
RE
04:58pWall Street ends down on fears inflation will force tougher Fed tightening
RE
04:40pStocks slide, long-dated yields rise on inflation concerns
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
3Exclusive-U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
4No place to hide: Dollar's surge cuts across markets
5Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...

HOT NEWS