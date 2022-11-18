S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.65% Lower at 19980.91 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 130.60 points or 0.65% this week to 19980.91

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 96.33 points or 0.48%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 9.54% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.75% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Down 7.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 1241.93 points or 5.85%

