Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.65% Lower at 19980.91 -- Data Talk

11/18/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 130.60 points or 0.65% this week to 19980.91


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 96.33 points or 0.48%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 9.54% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 9.54% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.75% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Down 7.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.54% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.75% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 1241.93 points or 5.85%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1733ET

Latest news
05:44pLion Electric Celebrates Signing of Global Memorandum of Understanding to Accelerate the Adoption of Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles
AQ
05:41pEcuador indigenous community rejects mining on their land after court ruling
RE
05:41pFormer U.S. President Trump to make statement on Friday evening
RE
05:40pWith Black Friday ahead, investors look to U.S. consumer stocks
RE
05:39pWestpac Banking : Incorporation by Reference - Form 6-K
PU
05:39pAlper Consultoria E Corretora De Seguros S A : 2022 Institutional Presentation
PU
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 99.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.39% to $1.0326 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.19% to $1.1888 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.13% to 140.39 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
2Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers, Dominion Energy, Pfizer..
3Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than met..
4Marketmind: Tough Fed talk
5TOP NEWS: BHP says Oz board backs raised offer of AUD28.25 per share

HOT NEWS