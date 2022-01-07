S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.65% Lower at 21084.45 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 138.39 points or 0.65% this week to 21084.45

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 17, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 145.23 points or 0.68% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 10, 2021

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 12.25 points or 0.06%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 44.79 points or 0.21% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 3.14% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 3.14% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 21.62% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 16.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.72% from its 2022 closing high of 21236.52 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 0.21% from its 2022 closing low of 21039.66 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 138.39 points or 0.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1745ET