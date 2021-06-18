Log in
News: Latest News
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.69% Lower at 19999.59 -- Data Talk

06/18/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 138.76 points or 0.69% this week to 19999.59

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 23, 2021

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is down 144.45 points or 0.72%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 231.73 points or 1.15% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, May 13, 2021

--Off 1.15% from its record close of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Off 1.15% from its 52-week high of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 31.67% from its 52-week low of 15188.98 hit Friday, June 26, 2020

--Rose 29.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.15% from its 2021 closing high of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 15.36% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 2566.23 points or 14.72%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1721ET

