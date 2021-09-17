S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.69% Lower at 20490.36 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 142.70 points or 0.69% this week to 20490.36

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 331.07 points or 1.59% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Today it is down 111.74 points or 0.54%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 203.43 points or 0.98% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 1.59% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Off 1.59% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 31.51% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 26.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.59% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 18.19% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 3057.00 points or 17.54%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-17-21 1728ET