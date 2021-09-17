S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.69% Lower at 20490.36 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 142.70 points or 0.69% this week to 20490.36
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 331.07 points or 1.59% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021
--Today it is down 111.74 points or 0.54%
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 203.43 points or 0.98% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021
--Down seven of the past nine trading days
--Off 1.59% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021
--Off 1.59% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 31.51% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 26.49% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.59% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 18.19% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 0.45%
--Year-to-date it is up 3057.00 points or 17.54%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-17-21 1728ET