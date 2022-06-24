S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.70% Higher at 19062.91 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 132.43 points or 0.70% this week to 19062.91

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 345.79 points or 1.85%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 13.69% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 13.69% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.85% from its 52-week low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 5.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.69% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.85% from its 2022 closing low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.04%

--Year-to-date it is down 2159.93 points or 10.18%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

06-24-22 1737ET