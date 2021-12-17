S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.73% Lower at 20739.01 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 151.61 points or 0.73% this week to 20739.01

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 0.77 point or 0.004%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 30.15 points or 0.15% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 4.73% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 4.73% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 19.62% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 18.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.73% from its 2021 closing high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 19.62% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 3305.65 points or 18.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1745ET