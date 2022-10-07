S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.75% Higher at 18583.13 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 138.91 points or 0.75% this week to 18583.13

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 9, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is down 395.88 points or 2.09%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 787.86 points or 4.07% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept 26, 2022

--Off 15.86% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 15.86% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.50% from its 52-week low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.86% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.50% from its 2022 closing low of 18307.91 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2639.71 points or 12.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1733ET