Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.86% Higher at 19022.86 -- Data Talk

07/08/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 161.50 points or 0.86% this week to 19022.86


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 40.31 points or 0.21%

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 13.87% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 13.87% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.63% from its 52-week low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 6.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.87% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.63% from its 2022 closing low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 2199.98 points or 10.37%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1737ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.99% This Week to 98.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.86% Higher at 19022.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.35% Higher at 100288.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.34% Lower at 47582.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 17.54% Higher at 105850.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pElon Musk pulls out of $44 billion Twitter deal
RE
04:42pADRs End Mostly Lower
DJ
04:34pStocks flat, oil gains as rate hikes loom following strong jobs data
RE
04:28pWall Street gyrates to muted close as investors weigh jobs data in rate debate
RE
04:14pTSX posts weekly gain, cheering investors after recent volatility
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

12G Energy AG confirms sales and earnings guidance for 2022, 2024 and 20..
2Analyst recommendations: Walmart, Morgan Stanley, 3M Company, United Ai..
3Petrobras : on 2Q22 results July 7, 2022
4FDA Approves KRYSTEXXA® (pegloticase) Injection Co-Administered With Me..
5Illimity Bank S p A : Communication of changes in share capital

HOT NEWS