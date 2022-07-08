S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.86% Higher at 19022.86 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 161.50 points or 0.86% this week to 19022.86

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 40.31 points or 0.21%

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 13.87% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 13.87% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.63% from its 52-week low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 6.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.87% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.63% from its 2022 closing low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 2199.98 points or 10.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1737ET