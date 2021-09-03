S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.86% Higher at 20821.43 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 176.79 points or 0.86% this week to 20821.43

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 482.41 points or 2.37% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 26.31 points or 0.13%

--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 238.49 points or 1.16% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Up 33.64% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 28.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 20.10% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 3388.07 points or 19.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

