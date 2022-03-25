S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.86% Higher at 22005.94 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 187.47 points or 0.86% this week to 22005.94
--Up for five consecutive weeks
--Up 997.74 points or 4.75% over the last five weeks
--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 12, 2021
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 11, 2020, when the market rose for six straight weeks
--Up eight of the past nine weeks
--Today it is up 68.05 points or 0.31%
--Third highest close in history
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 21, 2022
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 73.76 points or 0.34% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022
--Up eight of the past nine trading days
--Off 0.31% from its record close of 22074.35 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 0.31% from its 52-week high of 22074.35 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022
--Up 17.67% from its 52-week low of 18700.67 hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021
--Rose 17.35% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.31% from its 2022 closing high of 22074.35 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022
--Up 7.12% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 4.16%
--Year-to-date it is up 783.10 points or 3.69%
