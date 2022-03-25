Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.86% Higher at 22005.94 -- Data Talk

03/25/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 187.47 points or 0.86% this week to 22005.94


--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 997.74 points or 4.75% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 12, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 11, 2020, when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 68.05 points or 0.31%

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 21, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 73.76 points or 0.34% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 0.31% from its record close of 22074.35 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.31% from its 52-week high of 22074.35 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 17.67% from its 52-week low of 18700.67 hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Rose 17.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.31% from its 2022 closing high of 22074.35 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 7.12% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 783.10 points or 3.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 1737ET

HOT NEWS