S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.90% Lower at 20633.06 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 188.37 points or 0.90% this week to 20633.06
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 16, 2021
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Today it is down 72.21 points or 0.35%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021
--Down for four consecutive trading days
--Down 188.37 points or 0.90% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, when the market fell for six straight trading days
--Off 0.90% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Off 0.90% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 32.43% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 27.19% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.90% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 19.01% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 0.24%
--Year-to-date it is up 3199.70 points or 18.35%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
