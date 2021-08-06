S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.92% Higher at 20475.42 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 187.62 points or 0.92% this week to 20475.42
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 489.88 points or 2.45% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021
--Up four of the past five weeks
--Today it is up 99.94 points or 0.49%
--A new record close
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 145.69 points or 0.72% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021
--Up six of the past eight trading days
--Up 31.42% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 23.76% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 18.10% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 3042.06 points or 17.45%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
