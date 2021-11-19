Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.98% Lower at 21555.03 -- Data Talk

11/19/2021 | 05:29pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 213.50 points or 0.98% this week to 21555.03

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 1, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 82.51 points or 0.38%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 162.13 points or 0.75% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 0.98% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

--Off 0.98% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 26.65% from its 52-week low of 17019.10 hit Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

--Rose 26.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.98% from its 2021 closing high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 24.33% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 4121.67 points or 23.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1728ET

