S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.02% Higher at 20188.43 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 202.89 points or 1.02% this week to 20188.43

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 25, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 90.91 points or 0.45%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 0.55% from its record close of 20300.03 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Off 0.55% from its 52-week high of 20300.03 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Up 29.57% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 26.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.55% from its 2021 closing high of 20300.03 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Up 16.45% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.11%

--Year-to-date it is up 2755.07 points or 15.80%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1726ET