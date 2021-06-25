S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.15% Higher at 20230.26 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 230.67 points or 1.15% this week to 20230.26

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 28, 2021

--Up 13 of the past 17 weeks

--Today it is up 15.14 points or 0.07%

--Third highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 65.87 points or 0.33% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 0.01% from its record close of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 0.01% from its 52-week high of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 33.19% from its 52-week low of 15188.98 hit Friday, June 26, 2020

--Rose 33.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.01% from its 2021 closing high of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 16.69% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 2796.90 points or 16.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

