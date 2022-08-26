S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.18% Lower at 19873.29 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 238.09 points or 1.18% this week to 19873.29

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 306.52 points or 1.52% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 299.05 points or 1.48%

--Largest one-day point decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 10.02% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 10.02% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.43% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.02% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.43% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.92%

--Year-to-date it is down 1349.55 points or 6.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1742ET