Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.25% Higher at 20890.62 -- Data Talk

12/10/2021 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 257.35 points or 1.25% this week to 20890.62

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 12, 2021

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is down 34.87 points or 0.17%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 272.03 points or 1.29% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec 2, 2021

--Off 4.03% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 4.03% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 20.50% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 19.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.03% from its 2021 closing high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 20.50% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 3457.26 points or 19.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1723ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.27% to 89.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.06% Lower at 85441.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.22% Higher at 51213.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.56% Higher at 107758.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.25% Higher at 20890.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:48pTSX clings to weekly gain as investors hope for Santa Claus rally
RE
04:47pADRs Close Mostly Higher; Shell Trades Actively
DJ
04:39pTSX clings to weekly gain as investors hope for Santa Claus rally
RE
12:48pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 2.98% Higher at 3721.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:48pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.34% Higher at 6991.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Daimler Truck shares climb on Frankfurt market debut
2Microsoft's $16 billion Nuance bid set for EU antitrust approval -sourc..
3Analyst recommendations: Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Southwest Airlines, ..
4Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $12 bln in a month
5Analysis-Stagflation at hand? Inflation, check. Stagnant growth not so ..

HOT NEWS