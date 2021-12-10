S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.25% Higher at 20890.62 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 257.35 points or 1.25% this week to 20890.62
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 12, 2021
--Snaps a three week losing streak
--Today it is down 34.87 points or 0.17%
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 272.03 points or 1.29% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec 2, 2021
--Off 4.03% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
--Off 4.03% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
--Up 20.50% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 19.04% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.03% from its 2021 closing high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
--Up 20.50% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 1.12%
--Year-to-date it is up 3457.26 points or 19.83%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-10-21 1723ET