S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.25% Higher at 20890.62 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 257.35 points or 1.25% this week to 20890.62

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 12, 2021

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is down 34.87 points or 0.17%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 272.03 points or 1.29% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec 2, 2021

--Off 4.03% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 4.03% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 20.50% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 19.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.03% from its 2021 closing high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 20.50% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 3457.26 points or 19.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1723ET