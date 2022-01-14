Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 21357.56 -- Data Talk

01/14/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 273.11 points or 1.30% this week to 21357.56


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 24, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 64.60 points or 0.30%

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 1.89% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 1.89% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 23.19% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 19.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.18% from its 2022 closing high of 21395.00 hit Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022

--Up 1.51% from its 2022 closing low of 21039.66 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.63%

--Year-to-date it is up 134.72 points or 0.63%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1738ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:56pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow falls on disappointing bank earnings
RE
05:40pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.28% Higher at 85481.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.02% Higher at 53744.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.10% Higher at 106927.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 21357.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.62% to 89.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:34pTSX snaps weekly losing streak as energy shares climb
RE
04:31pTSX snaps weekly losing streak as energy shares climb
RE
04:01pDow closes lower after disappointing bank results
RE
03:43pICE Canola Mixed, Volume Continues to Increase
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Cyberattack hits Ukraine as U.S. warns Russia could be prepping for war
4Djokovic poised for final round of Australian visa battle
5Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance

HOT NEWS