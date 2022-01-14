S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 21357.56 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 273.11 points or 1.30% this week to 21357.56

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 24, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 64.60 points or 0.30%

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 1.89% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 1.89% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 23.19% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 19.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.18% from its 2022 closing high of 21395.00 hit Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022

--Up 1.51% from its 2022 closing low of 21039.66 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.63%

--Year-to-date it is up 134.72 points or 0.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

