S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 21548.84 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 276.99 points or 1.30% this week to 21548.84

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 927.45 points or 4.50% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 17.12 points or 0.08%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 1.01% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.01% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 19.32% from its 52-week low of 18060.26 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 16.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.26% from its 2022 closing high of 21604.19 hit Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022

--Up 4.89% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 326.00 points or 1.54%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

02-11-22 1741ET