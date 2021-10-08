S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.32% Higher at 20416.31 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 265.44 points or 1.32% this week to 20416.31

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 27, 2021

--Snaps a four week losing streak

--Today it is up 0.10 point or 0.001%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 364.06 points or 1.82% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 1.95% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 1.95% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 31.04% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.95% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 17.76% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 2982.95 points or 17.11%

