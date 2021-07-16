S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.34% Lower at 19985.54 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 272.41 points or 1.34% this week to 19985.54
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021
--Down two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 198.18 points or 0.98%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 8, 2021
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 1.55% from its record close of 20300.03 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 3, 2021
--Off 1.55% from its 52-week high of 20300.03 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021
--Up 28.27% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 23.95% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.55% from its 2021 closing high of 20300.03 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021
--Up 15.28% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 0.89%
--Year-to-date it is up 2552.18 points or 14.64%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-16-21 1721ET