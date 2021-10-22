S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.38% Higher at 21216.15 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 288.05 points or 1.38% this week to 21216.15

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 1065.28 points or 5.29% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point gain since the week ending Nov. 27, 2020

--Largest three week percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 19, 2021

--Today it is up 3.76 points or 0.02%

--A new record close

--Up for 13 consecutive trading days

--Up 1163.90 points or 5.80% over the last 13 trading days

--Largest 13 day point gain since Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

--Largest 13 day percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

--Up 14 of the past 15 trading days

--Up 36.17% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 30.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 22.37% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 3782.79 points or 21.70%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

