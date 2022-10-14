Advanced search
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.38% Lower at 18326.35 -- Data Talk

10/14/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 256.78 points or 1.38% this week to 18326.35


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 287.28 points or 1.54%

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 17.03% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 17.03% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.66% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 12.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.03% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.66% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.64%

--Year-to-date it is down 2896.49 points or 13.65%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1729ET

