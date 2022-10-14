S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.38% Lower at 18326.35 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 256.78 points or 1.38% this week to 18326.35

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 287.28 points or 1.54%

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 17.03% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Up 0.66% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 12.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.64%

--Year-to-date it is down 2896.49 points or 13.65%

