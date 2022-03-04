S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.40% Higher at 21402.43 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 296.43 points or 1.40% this week to 21402.43
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 4, 2022
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 394.23 points or 1.88% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 11, 2022
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today it is up 152.02 points or 0.72%
--Up five of the past seven trading days
--Off 1.68% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022
--Off 1.68% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
--Up 16.44% from its 52-week low of 18380.96 hit Friday, March 5, 2021
--Rose 16.44% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.93% from its 2022 closing high of 21604.19 hit Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022
--Up 4.18% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 179.59 points or 0.85%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-04-22 1733ET