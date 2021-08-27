Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.50% Higher at 20644.64 -- Data Talk

08/27/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 305.62 points or 1.50% this week to 20644.64

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 28, 2021

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 140.49 points or 0.69%

--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Up 32.50% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 19.08% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 3211.28 points or 18.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-27-21 1733ET

