S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.50% Higher at 20644.64 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 305.62 points or 1.50% this week to 20644.64
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 28, 2021
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today it is up 140.49 points or 0.69%
--A new record close
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021
--Up five of the past six trading days
--Up 32.50% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 23.58% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 19.08% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 1.76%
--Year-to-date it is up 3211.28 points or 18.42%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-27-21 1733ET