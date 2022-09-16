S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.96% Lower at 19385.88 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 387.46 points or 1.96% this week to 19385.88
--Down four of the past five weeks
--Today it is down 174.28 points or 0.89%
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 340.26 points or 1.72% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 12.23% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
--Off 12.23% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 5.77% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 5.39% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 12.23% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 5.77% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 0.28%
--Year-to-date it is down 1836.96 points or 8.66%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-16-22 1736ET