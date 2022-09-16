S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.96% Lower at 19385.88 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 387.46 points or 1.96% this week to 19385.88

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 174.28 points or 0.89%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 340.26 points or 1.72% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 12.23% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Off 12.23% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.77% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.23% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.77% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.28%

--Year-to-date it is down 1836.96 points or 8.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1736ET