S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.99% Lower at 21125.90 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 429.13 points or 1.99% this week to 21125.90

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 29, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 642.63 points or 2.95% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point decline since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 29, 2021

--Today it is down 487.28 points or 2.25%

--Largest one day point decline since Thursday, June 11, 2020

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 2.95% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

--Off 2.95% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 22.89% from its 52-week low of 17190.25 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Rose 21.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.95% from its 2021 closing high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 21.85% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 3692.54 points or 21.18%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-21 1723ET