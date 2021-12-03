S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.33% Lower at 20633.27 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 492.63 points or 2.33% this week to 20633.27
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 29, 2021
--Down for three consecutive weeks
--Down 1135.26 points or 5.22% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point decline since the week ending March 27, 2020
--Largest three week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020
--Today it is down 128.76 points or 0.62%
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 5.22% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
--Off 5.22% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
--Up 19.01% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 17.76% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.22% from its 2021 closing high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
--Up 19.01% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 3199.91 points or 18.36%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
