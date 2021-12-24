S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.37% Higher at 21229.68 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 490.49 points or 2.37% this week to 21229.68

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct 15, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 10.75 points or 0.05%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 691.46 points or 3.37% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 2.48% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Off 2.48% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 22.45% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 20.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.48% from its 2021 closing high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 22.45% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 3796.32 points or 21.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-21 1734ET