S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.48% Lower at 20274.82 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 515.91 points or 2.48% this week to 20274.82

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 289.07 points or 1.41%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 653.39 points or 3.12% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 11, 2022

--Off 8.21% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 8.21% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.92% from its 52-week low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Rose 0.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.21% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.92% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 948.02 points or 4.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1746ET