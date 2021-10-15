Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.51% Higher at 20928.10 -- Data Talk

10/15/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 511.79 points or 2.51% this week to 20928.10

--Largest one week point gain since the week ending Feb. 5, 2021

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 777.23 points or 3.86% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Today it is up 108.16 points or 0.52%

--A new record close

--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 875.85 points or 4.37% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Up 34.32% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 27.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 20.71% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 3494.74 points or 20.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-21 1737ET

