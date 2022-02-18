S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.51% Lower at 21008.20 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 540.64 points or 2.51% this week to 21008.20

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 168.13 points or 0.79%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 494.35 points or 2.30% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 3.49% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 3.49% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 16.32% from its 52-week low of 18060.26 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 14.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.76% from its 2022 closing high of 21604.19 hit Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022

--Up 2.26% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.43%

--Year-to-date it is down 214.64 points or 1.01%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

