Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.51% Lower at 21008.20 -- Data Talk

02/18/2022 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 540.64 points or 2.51% this week to 21008.20


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 168.13 points or 0.79%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 494.35 points or 2.30% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 3.49% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 3.49% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 16.32% from its 52-week low of 18060.26 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 14.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.76% from its 2022 closing high of 21604.19 hit Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022

--Up 2.26% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.43%

--Year-to-date it is down 214.64 points or 1.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1754ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:55pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.43% Higher at 89443.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:55pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.78% Lower at 52281.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:55pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.61% Lower at 112879.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:54pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.51% Lower at 21008.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.16% to 89.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pU.S. prosecutors explore racketeering charges in short-seller probe -sources
RE
05:28pSurging oil prices add another worry for frazzled investors
RE
05:21pTSX snaps weekly winning streak as Ukraine tensions weigh
RE
04:53pADRs Close Mostly Lower; NatWest Trades Actively
DJ
04:46pREFILE-CANADA STOCKS-TSX snaps weekly winning streak as Ukraine tensions weigh
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse banker in cocaine-cash trial says murders dismissed by ma..
2Stocks fall, bonds rise on Ukraine tensions
3Ship carrying Porsches and Bentleys ablaze near Azores, towing boats en..
4Fugro N : full-year results 2021
5BAYER AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS