S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.56% Higher at 21271.85 -- Data Talk

02/04/2022 | 05:42pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 530.10 points or 2.56% this week to 21271.85


--Largest one week point gain since the week ending Feb. 5, 2021

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 650.46 points or 3.15% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 12, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 177.84 points or 0.84%

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 2.28% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 2.28% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 17.78% from its 52-week low of 18060.26 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 17.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.23% from its 2022 closing high of 21537.45 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 3.54% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 49.01 points or 0.23%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1741ET

HOT NEWS