S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.59% Lower at 20099.81 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 533.47 points or 2.59% this week to 20099.81
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 22, 2022
--Down for seven consecutive weeks
--Down 1906.13 points or 8.66% over the last seven weeks
--Largest seven week point decline since the week ending April 9, 2020
--Largest seven week percentage decline since the week ending April 24, 2020
--Longest losing streak since the week ending April 13, 2012 when the market fell for seven straight weeks
--Today it is up 400.76 points or 2.03%
--Largest one day point gain since Wednesday, April 29, 2020
--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
--Snaps a six trading day losing streak
--Off 9.00% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year
--Highest closing value since Friday, May 6, 2022
--Off 9.00% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 3.79% from its 52-week low of 19366.69 hit Friday, May 14, 2021
--Rose 3.79% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.00% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 2.03% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 3.19%
--Year-to-date it is down 1123.03 points or 5.29%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
