S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.59% Lower at 20099.81 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 533.47 points or 2.59% this week to 20099.81

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 22, 2022

--Down for seven consecutive weeks

--Down 1906.13 points or 8.66% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven week point decline since the week ending April 9, 2020

--Largest seven week percentage decline since the week ending April 24, 2020

--Longest losing streak since the week ending April 13, 2012 when the market fell for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 400.76 points or 2.03%

--Largest one day point gain since Wednesday, April 29, 2020

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Snaps a six trading day losing streak

--Off 9.00% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Off 9.00% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.79% from its 52-week low of 19366.69 hit Friday, May 14, 2021

--Rose 3.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.00% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.03% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 1123.03 points or 5.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1737ET