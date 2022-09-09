S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.61% Higher at 19773.34 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 502.49 points or 2.61% this week to 19773.34

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 12, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is up 360.34 points or 1.86%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 685.19 points or 3.59% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 10.48% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 10.48% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.88% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.48% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.88% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 1449.50 points or 6.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

