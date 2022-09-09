Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.61% Higher at 19773.34 -- Data Talk

09/09/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 502.49 points or 2.61% this week to 19773.34


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 12, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is up 360.34 points or 1.86%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 685.19 points or 3.59% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 10.48% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 10.48% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.88% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.48% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.88% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 1449.50 points or 6.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1747ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:48pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.61% Higher at 19773.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 112300.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 2.52% Higher at 47042.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 6.09% Higher at 144642.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% This Week to 100.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:48pTSX posts biggest gain since May as oil rallies
RE
04:46pStocks jump as growth shares lead; 2-year U.S. yields hit 14-year highs
RE
04:34pWall Street scores first weekly gain since mid-August
RE
04:33pNASDAQ Composite Rises 4.14% This Week to 12112.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 3.65% This Week to 4067.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK Likely to Avoid Recession Due to Energy Price Freeze
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Regeneron, ..
3FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
4Transcript : Ceres Global Ag Corp., 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 09, 2022
5U.S. diesel stocks critically low after failing to recover over summer:..

HOT NEWS