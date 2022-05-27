Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.73% Higher at 20748.58 -- Data Talk

05/27/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 550.97 points or 2.73% this week to 20748.58


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 5, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 648.77 points or 3.23% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 11, 2022

--Today it is up 216.40 points or 1.05%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 647.20 points or 3.22% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, March 22, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 6.06% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 6.06% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.33% from its 52-week low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Rose 4.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.06% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.33% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.06%

--Year-to-date it is down 474.26 points or 2.23%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1737ET

