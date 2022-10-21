S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.92% Higher at 18860.95 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 534.60 points or 2.92% this week to 18860.95

--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 281.66 points or 1.52%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 14.61% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 14.61% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.60% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 11.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.61% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.60% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.26%

--Year-to-date it is down 2361.89 points or 11.13%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1729ET