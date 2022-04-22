S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 3.06% Lower at 21186.38 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 669.32 points or 3.06% this week to 21186.38
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 21, 2022
--Down for four consecutive weeks
--Down 819.56 points or 3.72% over the last four weeks
--Largest four week point decline since the week ending Dec. 10, 2021
--Largest four week percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 17, 2021
--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 1, 2021, when the market fell for four straight weeks
--Today it is down 464.03 points or 2.14%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 832.44 points or 3.78% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
--Off 4.08% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Monday, March 14, 2022
--Off 4.08% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 10.91% from its 52-week low of 19102.33 hit Friday, April 23, 2021
--Rose 10.91% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.08% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 3.13% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 3.22%
--Year-to-date it is down 36.46 points or 0.17%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-22-22 1750ET