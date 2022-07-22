Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 3.20% Higher at 18982.92 -- Data Talk

07/22/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 588.47 points or 3.20% this week to 18982.92


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 5, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 79.93 points or 0.42%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak

--Off 14.05% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 14.05% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.57% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.05% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.57% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.64%

--Year-to-date it is down 2239.92 points or 10.55%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1731ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:43pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.18% This Week to 98.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 9.24% Higher at 113851.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.40% Higher at 47264.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.46% Higher at 98924.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 3.20% Higher at 18982.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:04pStocks fall after touching six-week high, dollar weaker after U.S. data
RE
04:48pADRs End Mixed; Danske Bank, Volkswagen Trade Actively
DJ
04:36pWall Street closes lower as ad tech, social media stocks drop
RE
04:35pNASDAQ Composite Rises 3.33% This Week to 11834.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 2.55% This Week to 3961.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Southern Company, Reckit..
3Lonza Confident on 2022 Goals as 1st Half Sales Book Healthy Rise
4Twitter revenue falls in weakening digital ad market
5Euro zone bond yields tumble as business activity contracts

HOT NEWS