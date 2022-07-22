S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 3.20% Higher at 18982.92 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 588.47 points or 3.20% this week to 18982.92

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 5, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 79.93 points or 0.42%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak

--Off 14.05% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 14.05% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.57% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.05% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.57% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.64%

--Year-to-date it is down 2239.92 points or 10.55%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1731ET